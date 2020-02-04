MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a frustrating and much-derided delay in final results for the Iowa caucuses due to technical problems Monday, word of some of the results are finally beginning to trickle in.
With 62% of precincts reporting from Iowa’s 99 counties, the released figures show Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders neck-and-neck at the front of the pack, with 27% and 25% of the delegates respectively. Next in line are Elizabeth Warren with 18% and Joe Biden at 16%. Amy Klobuchar is, based on the figures released, fifth with 13%.
However, Sanders appears to be slightly ahead of Buttigieg in the overall number of votes.
The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming a coding issue in its reporting system app for the delay. It says that the app recorded the data correctly, but was only reporting out partial data.
The major candidates took the stages at their watch parties late Monday evening and began moving on to New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first primary next week. Pete Buttigieg even declared “victory,” despite the lack of announced results.
Republicans, meanwhile, gloated on social media over the chaos. President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale called it the “sloppiest train wreck in history.”
President Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses with 97% of the votes. He did not face any significant opposition.
Iowa typically doesn’t hold a caucus with an incumbent in the White House, but went through the process to maintain its status as the first in the nation.
