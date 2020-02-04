MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A mushroom-growing business in the industrial area of north Minneapolis is closing amid conflicts with the city over zoning and fire code violations.
Ian Silver-Ramp, the president and founder of Mississippi Mushrooms, announced last week that the operation on Washington Avenue was shutting down this month, despite last year being its most successful on record.
In a statement, Silver-Ramp explained that the closure is the result of fire code violations stemming from a new growing room and building violations due to the business’ requirements “not fitting neatly” into Minneapolis zoning ordinances.
Solutions were purposed, such as rezoning the warehouse and applying to change the zoning ordinance, but the timeline of the solutions would butt up against the plans for the Upper Harbor Terminal project.
The $200 million project looks to reshape the industrial riverside area into a space with a park, a concert venue, and affordable housing. Groundbreaking on the project is expected later this year.
Silver-Ramp says Mississippi Mushrooms’ final harvests will happen on Feb. 10. After that, the business will still continue to sell its mushroom growing kits.
WCCO’s Jason DeRusha profiled the Mississippi Mushrooms in 2017, reporting that the business was beloved by local chefs from restaurants such as Young Joni, Smack Shack, Travail and St. Genevieve.
