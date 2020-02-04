



Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the Minnesota-based company, following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive.

Best Buy did not disclose the findings of the investigation.

The allegations were first reported to the board of Best Buy Co. in an anonymous letter on Dec. 7.

The letter’s author claimed that Barry had a romantic relationship with former Best Buy Senior Vice President Karl Sanft before she took over as CEO last June.

Now the company is telling the The Wall Street Journal that Barry cooperated fully with the review conducted by an outside law firm. The investigation has been completed and the board supports her continued leadership of the company.

Best Buy released the following official statement on Tuesday:

The Board takes allegations of misconduct seriously regardless of who is the subject. When the Board received an anonymous letter regarding Corie Barry, the Audit Committee immediately retained outside legal counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review. Ms. Barry fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded. The Board supports the continued leadership of the Company by Ms. Barry. To preserve the confidentiality and integrity of the process, the Board will have no further comment.

Barry issued a statement as well: