MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota state lawmakers say they’ve got a big plan that would effectively solve a big problem.

DFL Representative Michael Howard and State Senator Kari Dziedzic say that with the Interfaith Housing Collaborative, they’ve figured out a way to effectively end homelessness.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield explains how the program would work and the potential for push back.

This is not the reason Christmas Day was supposed to be memorable, but for 250 people living in the Drake Hotel, this is what the 2019 holiday entailed.

“I can’t stop crying every night figuring out what’s going on, when we are going to get into housing,” former Drake Hotel resident Victoria Jones said.

Jones was one of many scrambling to figure out housing in an already tight rental market.

“The Drake Hotel fire really highlighted the crisis we are having in Minnesota, where Minnesotans cannot afford a roof over their head,” Rep. Howard explained.

And it was at the scene of the now-demolished Drake Hotel, which offered temporary housing, that clergy stood with two DFL lawmakers Tuesday.

“We are here today to announce a bold solution to make sure every Minnesotans can afford a roof over their head,” Rep. Howard said. “We are simply ensuring that Minnesotans, low and middle-income Minnesotans, have a housing subsidy to be able to afford their rent.”

The idea for the subsidy is that it would go to 550,000 Minnesotans, which would cost the state about $1 billion.

“Let’s take this head-on, let’s focus things on where all things start with families and that’s stability in their home,” Rep. Howard said.

Rev. Michael Gonzales of Wayman AME Church says it’s worth the cost.

“When you have people crying and talking about how they just don’t see how they can make it, it pulls at your heartstrings and you just have to go out to help them,” Rev. Gonzales said.

The lawmakers plan to present the plan after session begins next week.

WCCO reached out to Republicans. Senator Rich Draheim provided us with this statement:

“Minnesota has some of the most expensive home construction costs. We need to address affordable housing through an all-of-the-above-approach that not just focuses on rentals or subsidies, but targets the root cause, which is building more housing units. As Chair of the Senate Select Committee on Home Ownership Affordability and Availability, we are looking at all ways to address affordable housing statewide, including modifying burdensome permitting fees, zoning restrictions, and code requirements that limit new construction and unnecessarily drive-up the cost of housing for everyone. Ultimately, we want to increase affordable homeownership in Minnesota, and the most effective way to do is driving down the cost to create more options.”