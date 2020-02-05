MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin.
The patient, a Wisconsin resident, was tested for the virus at UW Health University Hospital in Madison. The case was then confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The patient, an adult, is now isolated at home and is “doing well”, the Wisconsin DHS said.
DHS says the person visited Beijing, China prior to becoming ill and was exposed to known cases while in China.
“UW Health has taken precautions, including ongoing staff training and recently expanding our travel history questions,” UW Health Medical Director of Infection Control Dr. Nasia Safdar said . “Since initial treatment at University Hospital, the patient has been self-quarantined at home. We are coordinating with the CDC, DHS, and local health authorities.”
The immediate health risk to general public for contracting the virus remains low.
You must log in to post a comment.