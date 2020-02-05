MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republicans and Democrats both picked up a seat in the Minnesota State House after a pair of special elections Tuesday night.
Residents in District 60A, in Northeast Minneapolis, lost their representative in November when Diane Loeffler passed away.
Also, residents in District 30A, in Wright and Sherburne Counties, were deciding who would replace Representative Nick Zerwas, who resigned to spend more time with family following his recent heart surgery.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Minnesota voters overwhelmingly chose Democrat Sydney Jordan over Marty Super, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, to represent District 60A. Jordan won with 87% of the vote.
And in District 30A, Republican Paul Novotny came out on top over DFL candidate Chad Hobot, with 63% of the vote to Hobot’s 37%.
Loeffler was a member of the Democratic Party, and Zerwas a Republican, so neither district flipped.
You must log in to post a comment.