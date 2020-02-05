Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an emergency text alert telling people to evacuate immediately was inadvertently sent out Wednesday morning to residents in several northern Minnesota counties.
Officials with Homeland Security Emergency Management said that alert was part of a monthly test and not meant to be sent to the public. The reason for the error is under investigation.
The counties affected include Itasca, Pine, St. Louis, Aitkin, and Carlton.
Residents in several northern Minnesota Counties received a wireless emergency alert (WEA) message this morning instructing them to evacuate. This was a routine internal weekly test of the system and not intended to be delivered to the public.
— Minnesota HSEM (@MnDPS_HSEM) February 5, 2020
