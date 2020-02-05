IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders are leading.
Filed Under:Emergency Alert, Homeland Security Emergency Management


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an emergency text alert telling people to evacuate immediately was inadvertently sent out Wednesday morning to residents in several northern Minnesota counties.

Officials with Homeland Security Emergency Management said that alert was part of a monthly test and not meant to be sent to the public. The reason for the error is under investigation.

The counties affected include Itasca, Pine, St. Louis, Aitkin, and Carlton.

