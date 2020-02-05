MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old Minneapolis man who works as a policy fellow for Mayor Jacob Frey is facing serious firearm possession and drug charges.

Keegan Rolenc is charged in Hennepin County with two felony drug charges and one felony firearm possession charge connection the Feb. 2, 2020 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Rolenc was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign Sunday evening. When he rolled down the window for officers, they allegedly detected odor of marijuana coming from inside the car.

The car was then searched. Inside, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun wrapped in a white cloth, about 40 grams of cocaine and a large mason jar with trace amounts of marijuana, the complaint said.

A notebook was also found with a handwritten page entitled “owe me” with a list of names. Cash totaling over $2,200 was also discovered.

Rolenc worked as a policy fellow for Mayor Frey, who responded to the news at a press conference Wednesday. Frey says Rolenc was working as a “fellow” in the mayor’s office, working a lot with economic inclusion in his office.

“The facts as presented are disappointing and when I heard about it, I was gutted,” Frey said.

Frey says he hasn’t spoken with Rolenc since his arrest, and says Rolenc’s job is suspended pending the investigation.

Rolenc has prior felony convictions, including two drug offenses, drive-by shooting and “assault 3” out of Rice County for which he remains on probation.

Rolenc is in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison on each drug charge, and up to 15 years on the firearm possession charge.