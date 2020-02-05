Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you often misplace your keys or wallet? Google is kicking off support for Tile.
Tile is a Bluetooth tracker you can attach to personal items that you tend to lose.
If the Tile tracker is somewhere outside your home then Google would give you the address where it was last located.
If it’s in your home, you’ll get an update like: “your keys were last seen today at 9 p.m. near the kitchen.”
