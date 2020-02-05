MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin high school teacher David Kruchten was charged Wednesday with hiding cameras in his students’ hotel rooms in downtown Minneapolis.
Kruchten, 27, was in Minneapolis with some students from Madison East High School for a DECA conference in December.
Court papers say the group was staying at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis when some students allegedly found hidden cameras in three of their bathrooms — one in a smoke detector and two others in air fresheners.
Hennepin County prosecutors charged Kruchten with three counts of interfering with a minor, which carries a maximum sentence of six years.
Related: Wisconsin H.S. Teacher David Kruchten Indicted On Charges Of Attempting To Produce Child Porn
Kruchten was arrested Jan. 30 for “seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct,” alleging that that he did it in Wisconsin, using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20, 2019 and Oct. 27, 2019.
For his convictions out of Wisconsin, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison, and a maximum sentence of 30 years, on each count.
You must log in to post a comment.