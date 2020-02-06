MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carver County Parks and Recreation says too many pet owners are not cleaning up after their dogs at the off-leash area of Minnewashta Regional Park in Chanhassen.
The department put up a notice in the park this week saying the area needs to be cleaned up by the weekend or they will close it down.
Rodd Wagner, who frequents the park with his Golden Retriever, says it’s a shame that careless dog owners have jeopardized their go-to spot.
“Clearly, some people have not been picking up after their dogs, which is grossly irresponsible,” Wagner said.
The parks department scheduled two community clean up days on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. But many people started the clean up early because of the impending snow the Twin Cities is expecting over the weekend.
“We are picking up poop,” dog owner Ann Finzel said. “We probably have five to seven bags at least.”
The county provides free waste bags at the park. There is also a county ordinance to pick up after your dog.
