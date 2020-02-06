



True crime shows and podcasts are as popular as they’ve ever been and CBS All Access is diving into the genre with their new show “ Interrogation .”

The series stars Kyle Gallner and Peter Sarsgaard and the show is based off the case of a man who was charged with murdering his mother. The case spans over 20 years and that gave Gallner the opportunity to play Eric Fisher as a 17-year-old and a 40-year-old.

“I tried to look young and old at the same time,” said Gallner in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I had to figure out how to play 17, 20, 30, and then 40. I’m a big fan of walking in that person’s shoes as much as I can. I think it took the first two episodes before I had a grasp on things. That’s when I was comfortable. There were days when I needed help. It was tricky. There were days where I’d be 17, then 40, then 17 again.”

FULL INTERVIEW:

Gallner didn’t want to give too much away about the series, but he said he and the rest of the cast went back and forth about whether or not Fisher actually killed his mother.

“It’s told from so many different points of view and everyone saw Eric as a different person,” said Gallner. “Everyone had a different feeling or idea about this guy. You had to take every episode at face value. I couldn’t play him the same all the time because he wasn’t the same person all the time. We had to break down each episode specifically. It was almost like shooting 10 TV shows. It’s a really unique way of telling a story. I don’t know if there’s anything I want anyone to know anything about him. I don’t want to guide anyone in one direction. I have my own feelings and I’m curious what everyone else’s feelings will be at the end of the show.”

“Interrogation” is streaming now on CBS All Access.