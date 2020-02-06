Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning while attempting to cross Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis against traffic.
Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning while attempting to cross Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis against traffic.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 54-year-old Kurt Howe, of Minneapolis, died of blunt force injuries due to being struck by a car shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 26th Street.
Police say the fatal collision happened as a car was driving through the intersection with a green light. The driver, a man in his 20s, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.