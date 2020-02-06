IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied with virtually all results reported.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Pedestrian HIt, Pedestrian Killed


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the pedestrian killed Wednesday morning while attempting to cross Hiawatha Avenue in south Minneapolis against traffic.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said 54-year-old Kurt Howe, of Minneapolis, died of blunt force injuries due to being struck by a car shortly after 3 a.m. near the intersection of East 26th Street.

Police say the fatal collision happened as a car was driving through the intersection with a green light. The driver, a man in his 20s, stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors, police say. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments