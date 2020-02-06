MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to three separate home invasions last summer.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Robert Buckingham specifically pleaded guilty to three felony counts of first-degree burglary.
According to the criminal complaints, Buckingham is accused in three armed home invasions on June 2, June 26 and Aug. 11 of 2019.
The June 2 and Aug. 11 incident involves the same residence on the 2700 block of 12th Avenue South. In the first incident, Buckingham allegedly entered the residence through the front door, threatened people inside with a handgun and took money from the home.
In the second home invasion at that residence, Buckingham allegedly zip-tied a teenager at knifepoint, ransacked the home and stole an estimated $10,000 in cash. Video surveillance captured him walking outside the home and driving away, according to the complaint.
In the June 26 incident, Buckingham allegedly broke into a home on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South and punched a man in the face while pointing a handgun at him. Buckingham fled before police responded, but was also captured in surveillance video.
A search warrant executed at Buckingham’s home resulted in the recovery of clothing he was seen wearing in the Aug. 11 incident, along with over $10,000 in cash. Phone records place Buckingham in the same vicinity during the June burglaries.
Buckingham will be sentenced on March 16 where he’s expected to receive a total of 185 months, or just over 15 years, in prison.
