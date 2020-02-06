Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rolling Stones are returning to the Twin Cities this spring.
The legendary British rock band will bring their “No Filter” tour to U.S. Bank Stadium on May 16, the venue announced Thursday. Tickets for the Saturday night show are slated to go on sale on Feb. 14.
The concert came as no surprise as the Stones’ tongue and lips logo was seen across downtown Minneapolis in recent days.
The last time the Stones were in the Twin Cities was in 2015, when the band played TCF Bank Stadium.
You must log in to post a comment.