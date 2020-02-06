Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bomb threat at Yellow Medicine East High School in southwestern Minnesota was discredited Wednesday evening after a person of interest in the investigation confessed.
The Granite Falls Police Department was notified of the bomb threat around 7 p.m.
According to a press release, a school custodian had found the threat written on a bathroom wall.
When police reviewed surveillance video from the area they were able to identify a person of interest.
Then when they spoke to that person, the person confessed, and law enforcement confirmed that there was no real threat.
Because the suspect is a minor, their identity will not be released.
