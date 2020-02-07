Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters in St. Louis Park were busy overnight with an apartment fire.
This fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. at the apartments on Park Commons Drive. Firefighters say a woman was dog sitting when the fire started. She tried to put it out and suffered burns.
She was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare for her injuries, but is expected to be OK.
It appears the fire started in a planter. The fire was contained to a balcony, but there was minor smoke damage to the unit above.
No official cause so far in the investigation.
