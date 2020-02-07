IOWA CAUCUSES:Buttigieg and Sanders nearly tied with virtually all results reported.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Valentine’s Day is a week away so you still have time to pick out your gifts.

The National Retail Federation says the average person planning to celebrate will spend $196.31 this year. That’s a 21% jump over last year’s record spending.

They say one reason is that consumers are buying Valentines gifts for more people.

