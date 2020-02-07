Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says influenza remains widespread throughout the state and the country.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says influenza remains widespread throughout the state and the country.
According to MDH, six more people have died from the flu, bringing the total to 43 deaths in the 2019–2020 flu season, including one child.
MDH says there have been 182 hospitalizations and 87 school outbreaks just this week.
Doctors say it’s not too late to get vaccinated for the flu.
For more on flu numbers, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.