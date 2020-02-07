MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You might be forgiven for thinking that we’ve dodged a bullet this winter, and indeed, it’s been a fairly mild and uneventful season as of late.

This weekend is expected to bring a change.

Already Friday morning, many Minnesota residents are waking up to a fresh dose of snow on the ground, with scattered snow showers causing a few slick spots in the southern Twin Cities down south toward Owatonna. There were also snow showers in the Duluth area. Areas like Alexandria and Brainerd also reported overnight snow.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O’Connor says that the Twin Cities can expect to see some light, on-and-off snow showers through the morning, but they should taper off by noon.

Saturday should be dry, and O’Connor says there could be a few glimpses of sunshine. But that will be the lull before the storm.

O’Connor says that overnight into Sunday, a line of snow is expected to move in from the southwest, with the area between Marshall and Worthington seeing some of the heaviest flakes at about 6 a.m., moving east south of the I-94 corridor.

“Right now, it looks like the Twin Cities may be on the northern edge of this,” O’Connor said.

By Sunday afternoon, most of the state should be done with this new line of snow, and O’Connor says it’s possible that there will be clearing by sunset.

A winter storm watch has been issued for a number of counties in the southern quarter of the state, including Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice and Goodhue, but not Scott or Dakota, among counties in the southern Twin Cities.