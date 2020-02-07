Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth Firefighters came to the rescue of a small puppy Wednesday night after officials say the animal became trapped in a ceiling.
According to city officials, firefighters responded to a home in Plymouth after homeowners reported hearing the animal in the wall space between the first and second floors.
Officials say the animal had found a small access and decided to start exploring when it became trapped in the walls of the home.
After attempting to locate the dog’s location, the fire department used a thermal imaging camera and was able to get the little guy out uninjured.
