MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say one person is injured after a car hit a school bus Friday morning in Sauk Centre.
According to Sauk Centre Police Department, officers responded to the accident just after 7 a.m. on 700 block of Ash Street South.
Investigators say a car struck a Sauk Centre Public school bus head-on. No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.
Authorities say the driver of the passenger car was transported to CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre and was later airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital. The driver of the school bus was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.
