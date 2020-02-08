BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that operates the largest coal-fired power plant in North Dakota is looking for solutions to overcome financial challenges amid the low cost of electricity in the power market.
Minnesota-based Great River Energy told employees at a meeting last week about financial issues facing the plant, prompting rumors about a potential closure.
Spokeswoman Therese LaCanne says the company has not made a decision to shut down Coal Creek Station.
The company is assembling teams to look at solutions for the plant, which has operated for about 40 years. Great River Energy closed one of its North Dakota power plants in 2017.
