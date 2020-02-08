Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis firefighters rescued a man who attempted to walk across the frozen Mississippi River early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. near the Stone Arch Bridge where the man was partially submerged.
The man told firefighters that Google Maps told him to cross the river. The Minneapolis Fire Department says that the app most likely told him to cross the Stone Arch Bridge, not walk across the river.
The man suffered a mild case of hypothermia.
