



It’s been a pretty mild and uneventful winter since the beginning of the New Year, but that’s all expected to change for parts of Minnesota starting late Saturday night.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that snow should start moving into the southwestern part of the state by about 9 p.m. The Minneapolis-St. Paul area should start seeing flakes by about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Meadows said, at its peak, the storm could bring snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

“For the southwestern portion of the state, blowing snow could be an issue for tomorrow afternoon once the snow is done,” Meadows said.

Meadows said the snow will be falling fast early Sunday morning, and said you might consider not traveling on roads then. For the most part, the snow should be moving out of Minnesota and into Wisconsin by noon.

Owing to a slight northward shift in the storm track, Meadows said that the heaviest snowfall totals look likely to end up pushing into the southern Twin Cities metro area, along with areas stretching from Marshall to Mankato to Owatonna to La Crosse, Wisconsin. Those areas are looking at anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow.

Minneapolis and St. Paul can expect somewhere between 3 and 6 inches. North of the metro area is looking at 1 to 3 inches.

Delta Air Lines announced they would issue travel waivers due to the expected storm.

Looking ahead at the following week, Meadows expects there to be a breezy and cold snap arriving Thursday, with overnight lows below zero, but things should return to average quickly after that.