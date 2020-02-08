CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Monique Baugh

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New court documents indicate the New Year’s Eve slaying of a Minneapolis real estate agent may have been part of a murder-for-hire scheme involving a dispute over a recording deal.

Prosecutors have already charged four people in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, who was lured to a phony home showing, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.

But now local media outlets are reporting that newly unsealed search warrants reveal a complicated plot involving at least eight people with varying roles. The warrants also show the FBI is involved.

Minneapolis police and the FBI declined to comment.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments