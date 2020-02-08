MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New court documents indicate the New Year’s Eve slaying of a Minneapolis real estate agent may have been part of a murder-for-hire scheme involving a dispute over a recording deal.
Prosecutors have already charged four people in the death of 28-year-old Monique Baugh, who was lured to a phony home showing, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley.
But now local media outlets are reporting that newly unsealed search warrants reveal a complicated plot involving at least eight people with varying roles. The warrants also show the FBI is involved.
Minneapolis police and the FBI declined to comment.
