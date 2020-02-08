MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A pastor speaking on behalf of the family of Waseca police officer Arik Matson says the wounded officer has recently started to speak again.
The 32-year-old Waseca officer was shot in the head on Jan. 6 when responding to a call about a suspicious person roaming through some backyards.
Now the pastor reveals that Matson told his wife “I love you,” and “Happy Anniversary,” on the couple’s six year anniversary. The update came in a Facebook post on Friday. Matson has been hospitalized for more than a month — recently he was moved out of intensive care and into an acute care facility as he continues his recovery.
Tyler Janovsky, the man accused of shooting him, was in court for the first time on Tuesday. Janovsky was also shot in the incident and is currently unable to walk.
He faces multiple criminal charges, including first-degree attempted murder. A judge has set his bail at $3 million.
