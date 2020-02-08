Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says a woman who was struck by a car in St. Paul on Friday evening died at Regions Hospital on Saturday morning as a result of her injures.
The 19-year-old driver of the car that hit the woman has been booked into the Ramsey County Jail for criminal vehicular operation. Police suspect she may have been impaired at the time of the crash.
According to law enforcement, the crash happened around 8:12 p.m. near the intersection of 7th Street West and Homer Street South.
Investigators are continuing to work to determine what led up to the crash. The victim has not been identified yet.
