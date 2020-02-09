MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The “Minnesota Bump” is that part of the state that looks like it jets into South Dakota just a bit.

The town of Clinton resides in that bump.

And they have a tradition that just screams Minnesota.

For more than 40 years they’ve held an Arctic Golf tournament playing a round or two on a frozen lake.

In the tiny town of Clinton not only does everybody know your name, they know your golf handicap.

“The joke has always been it’s not a very deep lake so if you fall in the ice, just stand up and you’ll be okay,” co-organizer Janine Teske said.

Back in 1979, Ralph and Illa Strand wanted to raise money for the nursing home so they came up with an Arctic Golf tournament on Eli Lake. It was a hit from the start. And more than 40 years later they’re still teeing off a foot above the bullheads.

Somewhere along the fairway of life, the town got serious about this.

Every year they make buttons, they hand out trophies, and if you win you end up in the Hall of Fame at the Northstar Saloon.

Ron Schlimme’s wife is a two-time champion. In fact, the couple met through Arctic Golf and a few years ago they decided to tie the knot in the middle of the tournament.

“It started out as a joke, but became a reality. We got married in 2016 on the ice. It was 33 below,” Schlimme said.

Which makes 20 above feel balmy for a practice round.

The rules are pretty much the same as regular golf. Highway 75 is out of bounds.

There are six holes with plowed fairways and recycled Christmas trees line the greens. Cars, carts and caddies are not allowed.

Instead of sand traps there are snow traps.

And when the greens are ice, that means they’re fast and frustrating.

Win or lose, in this town it’s par for the course even if the course is made out of ice.

A tradition unlike any other. No, it’s not the Master’s, it’s Clinton.

“It’s a great thing for our community and our of town. We come together to put it all together. It’s kind of funny how it just happens,” Teske said.

There is also a bean bag tournament and a town dance.

These days the proceeds from Arctic Golf go towards scholarships and community projects.