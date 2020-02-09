Menu
St. Paul Pharmacy Sells Out Face Masks Amidst Flu Outbreaks
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health show hospitalizations from the flu are up compared to this time last year, 43 people have died including a child.
Finding Minnesota: Arctic Golf Tournament Takes Place On Frozen Lake In Western Minnesota
For more than 40 years, the town of Clinton, Minnesota has hosted the Arctic Golf Tournament on a nearby frozen lake.
Minnesota Weather: Weekend Storm Dumps Up To 12 Inches Of Snow In Southern Minnesota
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that snow should start moving into the southwestern part of the state by about 9 p.m.
Minnesota Weather: Sunday Should Bring Snow To The Southern Part Of The State
Saturday should be dry, and Riley O'Connor says there could be a few glimpses of sunshine. But that will be the lull before the storm.
Minnesota Weather: The Twin Cities May See A Few Inches Of Snow This Weekend
Forecasters say there’s chance the Twin Cities could see a few inches of snow this weekend.
AP Source: Twins, Dodgers Agree On Graterol For Maeda Trade Deal
The Minnesota Twins agreed Sunday to send bullpen prospect Brusdar Graterol to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, five days after the initial trade with the Boston Red Sox was held up.
'New Look' Timberwolves Beat Clippers 142-115
Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points, Malik Beasley added 23 in his Minnesota debut and the new-look Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
Russell, Timberwolves ‘Feel The Love’ In Star Pairing With Towns
There will be plenty of growing pains, but Towns and Russell have a relationship that dates to their teen years on the elite circuit of camps and tournaments. That ought to be as big of an advantage off the court as their complementary skills on it.
AL Central Teams At The Start Of Spring Training
A team-by-team look at the American League Central entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and dates of the first workout for pitchers and catchers, and the full squad:
4 Of The Best Places For Wine In Minneapolis
Looking to try the best wine bars in town? You may want to check in on some of the city's most renowned restaurants.
4 Best Places To Go In Minneapolis's Seward Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch place to a tattoo spot.
Here Are 4 Of St. Paul's Top Tattoo Parlors
In search of a new favorite tattoo spot on the east side of the metro? Here are four of the top-ranked shops.
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Here's 4 Of The Best Inexpensive Bookstores In Minneapolis
If you haven't been to Uncle Hugo's, or Dreamhaven, you're definitely missing out.
The Best Things To Do In Minneapolis's Standish Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor.
Inc. Magazine Predicts Growth For Minneapolis Startup Scene In 2020
February 9, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Click here to read why Inc. Magazine named Minneapolis as one of the best cities for starting a business in 2020.
