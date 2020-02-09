



After a pretty mild and uneventful winter since the beginning of the New Year, parts of Minnesota are waking up Sunday to a fresh dose of snow on the ground.

According to the WCCO Weather Watcher network, some of the highest totals so far were recorded in south-central Minnesota, including 12.0″ in Westbrook, 10.5″ in Redwood Falls and 10.0″ in Tyler as of 9:30 a.m. (Live Weather Watcher Network snowfall reports can be found here.)

Snow will be heavy the next few hrs, but end late AM/early PM. @CityMinneapolis & @CityofSaintPaul will wind up with around 4-6"; more like 6-8" *just* south, more like 2-4" north metro. Join @esmemuprhy & me 6-7am on @WCCO and streaming live on CBSN Minnesota #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/yX8QnbxCvD — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 9, 2020

WCCO’s meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says drivers can expect low visibility Sunday morning along with slippery road conditions.

Augustyniak says, at its peak, the Minneapolis-St. Paul area can expect snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

At @WCCO in @CityMinneapolis: 5:45am – 1.1" snow

7:30am – 3.6" snow That's an average snowfall rate of about 1.4" per hour. #mnwx — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) February 9, 2020

For the most part, the snow should be moving out of Minnesota and into Wisconsin by early afternoon.

Minneapolis and St. Paul can expect somewhere between 3 and 6 inches. North of the metro area is looking at 1 to 3 inches.