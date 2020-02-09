CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Weather, Snow, Winter Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a pretty mild and uneventful winter since the beginning of the New Year, parts of Minnesota are waking up Sunday to a fresh dose of snow on the ground.

According to the WCCO Weather Watcher network, some of the highest totals so far were recorded in south-central Minnesota, including 12.0″ in Westbrook, 10.5″ in Redwood Falls and 10.0″ in Tyler as of 9:30 a.m. (Live Weather Watcher Network snowfall reports can be found here.)

WCCO’s meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says drivers can expect low visibility Sunday morning along with slippery road conditions.

Augustyniak says, at its peak, the Minneapolis-St. Paul area can expect snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

For the most part, the snow should be moving out of Minnesota and into Wisconsin by early afternoon.

Minneapolis and St. Paul can expect somewhere between 3 and 6 inches. North of the metro area is looking at 1 to 3 inches.

Looking ahead at the following week, Augustyniak expects there to be a breezy and cold snap arriving Thursday, with overnight lows below zero, but things should return to average quickly after that.

Mike Augustyniak

Comments