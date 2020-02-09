MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For those that did have to venture out in the snow Sunday, it was a slow start.

Sunday morning’s fast-falling snow probably kept a few people in bed.

But not for Lindsey Stupica.

“I’m actually on my way to go be a mermaid at an aquarium,” Stupica said. “So I have to go, I have to go bring magic to little kiddos lives — we’ll see if we can even get my car out of this spot.”

There are some who are avoiding the roads all together.

Of course, plow drivers don’t have that option.

Despite their work, some roads were still snow covered several hours after the snow started at 3 a.m.

“It came down quickly we had some pretty heavy snow rates, an inch to two an hour, and that’s just really challenging for our snow plow operators to keep up with,” Anne Meyer said.

MnDOT says all 240 metro plows are staffed 24-hours a day with a driver to get things cleared up.

“Each route is about 10 miles so it does take a while when you have multiple lanes to really get through everything so it’s not a quick fix,” Meyer said.

MnDOT says with dropping temps tonight, they’re expect some refreeze.

“We’ll have many hours before the Monday commute to really try to get the roadways in better shape so that folks can get to work and school on time tomorrow,” Meyer said.

Plows will be out all night, but MnDOT asks drivers to be prepared for slick spots.