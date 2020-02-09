Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the Minnesota cities declaring snow emergencies Sunday.
Day 1 of Minneapolis’s emergency begins Sunday night at 9 p.m.
In St. Paul, the emergency also goes into effect at 9 p.m. on Night Plow Route streets. Day Plow Route streets begin being plowed Monday at 8 a.m.
Plymouth, Mankato, Robbinsdale, and Brooklyn Park have also declared snow emergencies.
