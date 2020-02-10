MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 63-year-old woman died in mid-January after tripping and falling into a fire pit at her home in central Minnesota.
The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says Mary F. Femrite was tending to a recreational fire at her home in Zimmerman when she injured herself.
Law enforcement says she was able to walk into her home and alert her husband, who drove her to Princeton Fairview Hospital. She was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center’s burn unit.
Two days later, Femrite died as a result of her injuries on January 12. She leaves behind a husband, son, daughter and six siblings.
The incident remains under investigation, pending toxicology results. Investigators say they do not suspect foul play. A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says that Femrite died from “complications of thermal injuries,” ruling her manner of death as accidental.
