Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Need an idea for a unique, meaningful Valentine’s Day gift? How about a personalized book about your love story.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Need an idea for a unique, meaningful Valentine’s Day gift? How about a personalized book about your love story.
It’s called the “Book of Us.” And a portion of the profits from the sale of this book will go to the “One Love Foundation.”
Customers who use the code WCCO20 will receive 20% off their purchase, February 10th and 11th.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.