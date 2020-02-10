Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver in northeastern Minnesota says they were shot at by another motorist while driving on Townline Road in rural Makinenon on Monday. The driver was not injured in the incident.
Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate a suspect and take the 25-year-old man into custody.
According to a release, investigators do not believe the two drivers knew each other. At this time, police suspect that it was a random act of violence.
The suspect is being held on attempted homicide charges.
No additional information is available at this time.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
