MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with 12 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent property tax refund returns, according to a report from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
Marilyn Jean Krage allegedly used the social security numbers of deceased individuals to claim over $16,000 in property tax refunds between 2014 and 2019.
Now each charge that she faces carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says that many of its criminal cases are investigated because of public tips. If you suspect that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws, you are asked to call 651-297-5195, or email here. Callers may choose to remain anonymous if they prefer.
