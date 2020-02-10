MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus last Thursday as 51-year-old Tommie McCoy.
Another man who was shot is now at Hennepin Healthcare in critical condition, he is expected to survive his injures.
The alleged shooter, 26-year-old Malcolm James Lessley, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say the shooting happened just down the block from Target Center, around 9:30 p.m. near 1st Avenue and 9th Street.
Authorities say they’ve reviewed surveillance video and it shows that Lessley and McCoy appeared to talk to each other before Lessley took out a handgun and shot the man in his face, killing him.
Then as Lessley walked off the bus he shot another man in the side of the head.
Shortly after police officers arrested Lessley on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall. A gun was also recovered.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted here.
