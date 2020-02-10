Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A onesie had some people doing a double-take Monday at Target.
What is this @Target? @GopherSports 🤨 pic.twitter.com/BxIHcSRjWV
— k i l e i g h (@kilecarp) February 10, 2020
Can you spot what’s wrong with this picture? A Twitter user and Gopher fan named Kileigh says she spotted the onesie at the store at The Quarry in northeast Minneapolis.
Target gave WCCO this statement Monday night: “Color us red. As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”
Target removed the items, and apologized to fans.
