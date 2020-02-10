MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Arriving late to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport and stressed about the long line? There’s a reason: MSP ranks 3rd worst U.S. airport for late travelers.
A new FinanceBuzz study measured TSA wait times, the number of departing passengers, on-time departure percentage, and terminal square footage to determine the best and worst airports for late travelers.
MSP has an average security line of 30:37 minutes and serves 46,246 departing passengers each day. The worst airport for those who like to cut it close: Newark. The New York City airport has an average 33:53 minute TSA wait time and serves 43,626 departing passengers every day.
The best airport for late passengers, however, is Houston Hobby, with an average TSA waiting waiting time of 13 minutes.
