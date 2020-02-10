Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Bloomington last Wednesday.
Solomon Kelkle, 63, of Bloomington died from multiple blunt force injuries after he was hit by a car.
According to Bloomington police, officers responded at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to the report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of 98th Street West and Grand Avenue.
The vehicle, driven by a 56-year-old Shakopee resident, was traveling eastbound on 98th Street when it struck Kelkle. Police say the man was crossing against the signal when he was struck.
No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.