Campiello shared this recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers:
Seared scallops with Farro, Winter Squash, Lemon Beurre Blanc
Ingredients (for 4 people):
12 dry-packed sea scallops (preferably U12 size)
1/3 lb dried farro
1 butternut squash
1 cup dry white wine
1 medium sized shallot
Zest and juice of 3 lemons
½ lb unsalted butter
3 medium sized radish
1 bunch Italian flat leaf parsley
1 bunch mint
1 bunch fresh basil
For the farro:
Place farro in heavy bottomed sauce pan and cover with 5 C water. Add 2 tsp salt and bring to a boil on stove. Reduce to simmer and cook until tender (about 30 minutes). Strain through pasta strainer and cool.
For the Beurre Blanc:
Put wine, lemon juice, and diced shallot in small heavy bottomed sauce pan and reduce by ¾. Lower heat and slowly add cold butter with a whisk until butter has melted and creamy consistency. Remove from heat and season with salt (about 1 tsp)
For the squash:
Cut neck of squash and peel skin. Cut squash into ¼ in dice, toss with olive oil, and roast on sheet pan in oven until tender.
For radish and herb mixture:
Slice radish on mandolin very thin. Pick whole leaves of mint, basil, and parsley and combine. Tear herbs with fingers for a rustic look.
For cooking:
Pat scallops on paper towel to remove excess moisture and season with sea salt.
Heat large sauté pan on medium high heat and add olive oil (just enough to coat bottom of pan sauté.
Sear scallops on one side until crusty and brown on cooking surface.
Carefully turn scallops and cook on other side for 30 seconds.
Remove scallops from pan and onto towel to remove excess moisture.
Add cooked farro and squash to pan and heat through.
For presentation:
Ladle 2-3 oz of buerre blanc into middle of four plates.
Divide farro-squash mixture in middle of Buerre Blanc.
Arrange scallops on top of farro.
Garnish with sliced radish and torn herb mixture.
