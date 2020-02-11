MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men are in custody after an investigation into a Duluth woman’s overdose death last year.
According to the Duluth police, on Oct. 22, 2019, a 41-year-old Duluth woman was found unconscious in her residence on the 1100 block of North Central Avenue. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the woman died.
An autopsy performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim’s death was accidental and cause of death was toxic effects of fentanyl and heroin.
Three men were arrested in connection to her death. They include one 29-year-old man and two 30-year-old men, all of Duluth. They are being held at St. Louis County Jail pending formal charges.
All three men are convicted felons.
Duluth police say the arrests are the result of a nearly four-month-long investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
