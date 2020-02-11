



— Minnesota Lynx’s Rebekkah Brunson is retiring as a WNBA athlete, but she’ll be sticking around in a new role.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they have hired the five-time champion to be an assistant coach for the team.

“I put a lot of thought into these upcoming decisions because I love this city and this organization and always want to make sure I do what’s best for them, my family and the game,” said Brunson. “In that, I have decided to retire as a player and join the Minnesota Lynx coaching staff. I am excited for the opportunity to continue building the Lynx legacy.”

Brunson’s No. 32 jersey will also be hoisted to the rafters of Target Center at a yet undetermined game during the summer. That will make her the second player in franchise history to receive such an honor.

“It has been a privilege and honor to watch Rebekkah lead our team to four championships and I’m thrilled to have her return to our staff and lead the next generation of Lynx players,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor.

Over her 15-year WNBA career, Brunson won the most championships in league history.

“We congratulate Rebekkah and her family on this momentous occasion and I look forward to celebrating seeing her number brought up to the Target Center rafters with her and our fans this summer,” Taylor said.

.@twin1532 has announced her retirement and has been hired as an Assistant Coach. Welcome back, BB! » https://t.co/PVmhuem3Rh pic.twitter.com/kwD0ylZSUl — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) February 11, 2020



