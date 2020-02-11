Menu
New Technology Aims To Decrease School Bus Stop-Arm Violations
A Wisconsin community is mourning after a pickup tried to pass a stopped school bus on the right side, killing a six-year-old student.
3 Cougar Cub Siblings Heading To Sandstone Wildcat Sanctuary
Three cougar kittens are getting a chance for a new life here in Minnesota.
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
'Start Making Plans Now': Hydrologists See Warning Signs Of Major Spring Flooding
Last year's record-setting precipitation, on top of the winter snowfall, has flood watchers on heightened alert, and many considering flood insurance.
Minnesota Weather: Weekend Storm Dumps Up To 12 Inches Of Snow In Southern Minnesota
WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that snow should start moving into the southwestern part of the state by about 9 p.m.
Minnesota Weather: Sunday Should Bring Snow To The Southern Part Of The State
Saturday should be dry, and Riley O'Connor says there could be a few glimpses of sunshine. But that will be the lull before the storm.
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
New Minnesota Vikings Coaches Lay Out Their Philosophies
Changes within the Minnesota Vikings have been more internal. They laid out the new coaching staff positions Tuesday, and their philosophies.
Family Remembers Jason Zucker's Generosity As He Moves To Play For The Pittsburgh Penguins
Jason Zucker now plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 28-year-old is expected to start on Sidney Crosby's line, after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild.
5-Time Champ Rebekkah Brunson Announces Retirement, Hired As Lynx Assistant Coach
Minnesota Lynx’s Rebekkah Brunson is retiring as a WNBA athlete, but she’ll be sticking around in a new role.
Canadian Midfielder Raheem Edwards Joins Minnesota United
Minnesota United announced today that Raheem Edwards will join the team, in a trade with Chicago Fire.
Latest Headlines
4 Of The Best Places For Wine In Minneapolis
Looking to try the best wine bars in town? You may want to check in on some of the city's most renowned restaurants.
4 Best Places To Go In Minneapolis's Seward Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch place to a tattoo spot.
Here Are 4 Of St. Paul's Top Tattoo Parlors
In search of a new favorite tattoo spot on the east side of the metro? Here are four of the top-ranked shops.
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Here's 4 Of The Best Inexpensive Bookstores In Minneapolis
If you haven't been to Uncle Hugo's, or Dreamhaven, you're definitely missing out.
The Best Things To Do In Minneapolis's Standish Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor.
Good Question: What Exactly Are Artificial Flavors?
In simple terms, a natural flavor must come from a natural product -- like fruit, vegetables, roots or meats.
How Does A Virus Start?
Fear of the coronavirus has spread around the world, but this is hardly the first time there have been new, deadly infections. So Roger from Hudson wanted to know: How does a virus start? Good Question.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: 103 Year-Old Woman Puts On A Piano Recital Every Day
Imagine doing something you love for nearly 100 years.
Casting Call For 'Love Island'
Are you single and looking for an unforgettable summer? Look no further than "Love Island," where there’s an endless supply of sassy singles ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships.
Census Jobs For Minnesota’s 2020 Census
February 11, 2020 at 6:00 pm
Click here for more information about the 2020 U.S. Census’ jobs.
