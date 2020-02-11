MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar has visited two polling places in New Hampshire’s largest city on primary day. She’s savoring what she calls her “landslide” win in two tiny northern communities that voted just after midnight.
Klobuchar said in Manchester on Tuesday she was “feeling good” and had “just met a lot of people” who voted for her. She says she feels good about “those early results in those gigantic voting locations up there.”
Klobuchar won the Democratic primary in Hart’s Location with six votes and in Millsfield with two. But former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won Dixville Notch with two write-in votes.
Klobuchar says Bloomberg “needs to be on the debate stage” and then she can be on equal footing with him. She says she’s “never going to beat” the billionaire on the airwaves but “can beat him on the debate stage.”
