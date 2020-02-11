MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A cold front is expected to descend on Minnesota this week, bringing a burst of snow and subzero wind chills.
Forecasters say the arctic air will push down from Canada, making its way across the state Wednesday with light snow falling. Most areas are expected to get less than an inch of accumulation.
Still, a winter storm watch will be in effect for counties along the Red River Valley in northwestern Minnesota. There, the front is expected to bring gusts as strong as 50 mph, threatening to create blizzard conditions.
In the Twin Cities, the snow is expected Wednesday evening. After that, a cold snap.
By Thursday morning, wind chills will be in the negative double digits across the state. Parts of northern Minnesota will likely feel colder than 30 below.
But the cold won’t last long. The weekend looks to bring highs in the 30s, which is above average for this time of year.
