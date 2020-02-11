MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a driver in northeastern Minnesota was “randomly” shot at by another motorist while driving on Townline Road in rural Makinen on Monday. Now authorities are saying that the alleged shooter admitted to using methamphetamine within 24 hours of the incident.
No one was injured in the shooting, but according to a news release from law enforcement on Tuesday, at least one bullet struck the driver’s car. That bullet broke out the car’s rear window and impacted its front windshield.
Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate a suspect, taking the 25-year-old man into custody without resistance. He is being charged with attempted second-degree murder, second degree assault, and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
Law enforcement later executed a search warrant at his residence, where they found a long gun that is believed to be involved in the incident.
Investigators said they do not believe the two drivers knew each other. At this time, police suspect that it was a random act of violence.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
