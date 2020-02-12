MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Lino Lakes man allegedly threatened people in a bar and assaulted a police officer after the bartender refused to serve him alcohol last Friday.
Dennis Louis Babcock Jr., 38, has been charged with making threats of violence, fourth degree assault, and damaging property, according to court documents filed in Anoka County.
A criminal complaint says officers from the Lino Lakes Police Department were dispatched to The Tavern On Main on Feb. 7 on reports of a disorderly man who was irate, heavily intoxicated, and threatening “to kill the bartender and burn the place down.”
Police learned that he had removed his shirt before grabbing a customer around the neck and shaking him.
When officers encountered Babcock he immediately turned around and put his hands behind his back. Then when an officer tried to handcuff him, police say he pulled away and started screaming. He was wrestled to the ground as he continued to resist arrest.
Police officers were able to walk Babcock outside of the bar, where he allegedly told them to “rot in hell,” before kicking a police officer in the knee and causing a one inch abrasion, according to court documents.
After he was placed inside of a squad car, police say he kicked the car’s door and bent it outwards about one quarter of an inch.
As of Wednesday, Babcock is no longer in custody at the Anoka County Jail. He is due back in court on March 12.
