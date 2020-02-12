Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Brooklyn Center Police Department says a runner was out for a morning jog in central Minnesota on Tuesday when she came upon an injured bald eagle.
The bald eagle was laying on the ground without moving in a “well camouflaged area,” according to a post on social media.
The runner called 911, and a community service officer coordinated an animal rescue with the Raptor Center.
When the Raptor Center volunteer arrived on scene they were able to determine that the eagle had an injured wing.
